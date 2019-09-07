Philip Morris International (PM) Valuation Declined While Capital International LTD Lowered Its Holding; Boston Research & Management Raised United Parcel Services (UPS) Holding by $354,645

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares to 76,414 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff & reported 4,267 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 6,987 were reported by Becker Capital Mgmt. Dearborn Prns Llc has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 49,968 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 30,031 shares. 5,200 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Lc has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,290 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 113,806 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. 11,190 are owned by Excalibur Mngmt Corp. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 136,616 shares. Burney invested in 0.03% or 6,162 shares. Sequoia Limited Com reported 5,641 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 15,823 shares. Hartford Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

