Philip Morris International (PM) to pay $1.17 on Oct 11, 2019; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Bank Amer Com (BAC) Position By $22.88 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 95.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 788,867 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 39,031 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 827,898 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $280.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) is expected to pay $1.17 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:PM) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $1.17 dividend. Philip Morris International Inc’s current price of $73.05 translates into 1.60% yield. Philip Morris International Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $113.65 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 31.96% above currents $73.05 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.04% above currents $30.17 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Wood downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

