Philip Morris International (PM) to pay $1.17 on Oct 11, 2019; First Dallas Securities Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) is expected to pay $1.17 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:PM) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $1.17 dividend. Philip Morris International Inc’s current price of $72.60 translates into 1.61% yield. Philip Morris International Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 9.05 million shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 122.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc acquired 2,450 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 4,455 shares with $622,000 value, up from 2,005 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 6.58M shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 8,350 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Lc has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,528 were reported by Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Com. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.32% or 74,351 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 18,917 shares. Df Dent & owns 2,842 shares. Patten Inc holds 3,973 shares. 302,345 are held by Conning Incorporated. 3,204 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd Com. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com owns 20,679 shares. Capital Guardian reported 0.98% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 371 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Assetmark holds 0.27% or 424,524 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 32.78% above currents $72.6 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY to ban sale of flavored e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $112.95 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.49% or 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Gavea Investimentos Ltda has 20.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,761 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterling Ltd Llc stated it has 102,424 shares. Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Ltd Partnership invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 2.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 1.3% or 33,504 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lee Danner Bass has 2.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 151,006 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 29,778 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Drexel Morgan holds 1.58% or 14,692 shares in its portfolio. First Amer Bancorporation stated it has 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.90% above currents $135.8 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24.