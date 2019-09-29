Philip Morris International (PM) Stake Maintained by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc; Harber Asset Management Holds Stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 114,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 626,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 512,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 406,763 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 19,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 175,123 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75M, up from 155,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 106,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,470 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Na has invested 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 131,421 shares. Hayek Kallen owns 1.68% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 33,796 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.66M shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 71,413 shares. Comm Bancorporation accumulated 343,331 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation accumulated 1.30 million shares. 3,391 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.67% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Buckhead Mngmt Llc accumulated 18,109 shares. Vestor Cap Lc reported 775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor owns 57,753 shares. Appleton Ma invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,657 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,200 shares to 96,048 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 99,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,902 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.