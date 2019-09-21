Philip Morris International (PM) Stake Boosted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc; Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined While Vigilant Capital Management Raised Position by $321,960

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 5,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 198,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13M, up from 193,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54M shares traded or 118.21% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41 million shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt reported 6,830 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Neuberger Berman Llc has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Washington-based Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset has 0.9% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.36% or 57,956 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank reported 0.35% stake. 8,401 were reported by Excalibur. Spirit Of America Management Ny has 8,550 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,213 shares. Ok invested in 23,042 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap LP invested 0.66% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guyasuta Inv holds 0.09% or 14,105 shares. Hillsdale Management reported 0.05% stake. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc reported 6,681 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 11,165 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,320 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 29,131 shares or 1.25% of the stock. 3,425 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors. Goelzer Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 3,838 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited holds 0.03% or 4,444 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 22,898 shares. The South Carolina-based Canal Co has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palladium Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Florida-based Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.52% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,000 shares. Foundry Prns invested 0.99% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chicago Equity owns 11,390 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.81% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).