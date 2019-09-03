Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Stake by $3.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 126,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 26.34M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 74,111 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 81,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 1.56 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 302,422 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cedar Rock Ltd reported 9.37 million shares. Canal Insur holds 0.36% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.58% or 67,965 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company owns 64,693 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,200 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hourglass Capital Limited Co invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,619 are held by Fcg Advsr. Brown Advisory has 367,199 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc owns 1,551 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.75% or 403,737 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 9.16 million shares stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 600 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 13.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares to 2,826 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stephens Ar owns 918,168 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Thompson Invest Mgmt invested in 1.86% or 351,644 shares. State Street Corp reported 391.61 million shares stake. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Co invested in 0% or 36,000 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 2.50 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 67,283 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Mechanics Bank Department invested in 0.44% or 70,412 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.31% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kwmg Ltd Com invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis invested in 0.72% or 4.17M shares. Alphaone Limited Liability invested in 33,200 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Earnest Partners Limited Company accumulated 229,207 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,517 shares to 18,002 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

