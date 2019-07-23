Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Its Stake by $824,648 as Stock Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position by $3.85 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,616 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39 million, up from 145,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.29. About 661,404 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,439 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 141,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.37 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) by 16,420 shares to 72,049 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vector Group: The 16% Dividend Yield Trap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited holds 122,007 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability holds 7,600 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh owns 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 316,325 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.06% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory stated it has 3,538 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny has invested 0.67% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthquest has 2,729 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Janney Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 257,132 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). California-based Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers State Bank owns 5,659 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 2.43 million were reported by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 171,577 shares. 45,054 were accumulated by Verity And Verity Ltd Company.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,600 shares to 176,835 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,626 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Co Ltd Co reported 3 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.66% or 125,521 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.05% stake. Jackson Square Prns Lc owns 2.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2.25M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 61,423 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.37% or 3,400 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 20,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Manhattan accumulated 383 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 181,539 shares. Bluespruce Invests LP owns 1.13M shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,791 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited invested in 0% or 52 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hexo Stock Is a Promising Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.