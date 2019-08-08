Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Increased Holding by $9.18 Million; As Concho Res (CXO) Share Price Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Raised Its Holding

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 150.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 104,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 173,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 69,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 68,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 295,009 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, up from 226,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 9.79 million shares traded or 344.02% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 58,722 shares to 19,245 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 10,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Communications has invested 0.06% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 500,285 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability. 47,642 were reported by South Dakota Council. Jennison Ltd Co stated it has 1.09 million shares. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 10 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd stated it has 59,558 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 1,168 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.36M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 494 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 266,368 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 0.3% or 76,255 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Van Eck Associates has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 706,772 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,230 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,605 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.38% or 47,278 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,773 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,681 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc owns 2,962 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natl Asset holds 22,256 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.87 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intl Corp holds 699,200 shares. American Century reported 679,753 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 302,422 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

