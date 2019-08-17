Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Capital International LTD Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Primo Water (PRMW) Stake as Valuation Declined

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 216,024 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 955 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc owns 11,559 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,486 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29.49M shares. Bb&T invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waters Parkerson has invested 2.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1,040 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Axa accumulated 94,898 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 23,900 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt holds 31,626 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.48% or 6,134 shares. Sabal Communication invested in 0.05% or 6,486 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Linscomb Williams holds 0.26% or 35,263 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 6.64M shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,206 shares to 37,890 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 2,722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,827 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il owns 40,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 122,501 shares. 11,500 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 418,956 shares. 12,411 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.45% or 110,383 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 16,339 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 2,909 shares stake. Voya Invest invested in 30,180 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 12,360 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.28 million shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $45,336 activity. 409 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $4,990 were bought by Battle Emma S.. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W..

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares to 829,591 shares, valued at $35.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 119,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).