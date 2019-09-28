Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lifted Position; Gotham Asset Management Stake in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.35 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 104.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 56,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 109,876 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 53,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.86 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 7.24 million shares to 289,484 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,254 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset reported 25,737 shares. St Germain D J Co Incorporated holds 0.04% or 5,135 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 7.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oakworth Capital invested in 0.09% or 5,915 shares. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 5,268 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.39 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 419,259 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spinnaker holds 16,937 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Putnam Fl Inv invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 2,614 shares. 38,241 were reported by Town Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 659,031 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 1,976 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,828 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.43M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.03% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 241,226 shares. Css Ltd Il holds 0.03% or 31,400 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 175,290 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0% stake. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 14,021 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0.02% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 7.08M shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 298,627 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 87,207 shares.