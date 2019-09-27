Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Upped Position; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Value Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Boosted Stake by $741,231

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 114,005 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, up from 104,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 411,690 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.35 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.98 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Mellon reported 0.23% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested in 3,576 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 584 shares. 23,570 are held by Twin Mngmt. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 8,600 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 408 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 44,900 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 10,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 822,361 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 11.22M were reported by State Street. The New York-based First Eagle Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 1.68% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.36 million shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 108,482 shares to 22,383 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,822 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.05% or 20,661 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Street owns 59.84 million shares. Buckhead Management Limited Co accumulated 0.43% or 18,109 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 214,582 shares. Ariel Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.52 million shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.41% or 221,975 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.22% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 570,813 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Company owns 4,328 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 2.14M shares. Nbt Bank N A reported 41,161 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 9,900 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl Group invested in 0.09% or 10,576 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 7,570 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,285 shares to 161,546 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,048 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).