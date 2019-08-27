Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Holding by $344,432; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Increased Position

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 43,905 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 47,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.94% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 34.72 million shares traded or 569.09% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 80,888 shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp owns 40,000 shares. 41,700 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Ariel Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 1.47 million shares. Granahan Investment Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.53M shares. Blair William & Com Il has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 1,667 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. The Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 400 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 274,070 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,137 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 52,297 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.06 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 31,216 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,711 shares. Fragasso Group Incorporated stated it has 2,568 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 3,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 8,875 shares. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 661,041 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.09% stake. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.58% or 44.30 million shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Llc Nj holds 0.14% or 49,968 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 132,439 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 489,410 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 308,066 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn reported 12,078 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,054 shares to 65,214 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).