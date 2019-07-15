Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Increased Its Holding by $308,352 as Stock Rose; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Stock Value Rose While Hodges Capital Management Lowered Holding by $350,000

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 122,774 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 8.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 344,783 shares. Riverhead Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 4,919 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 258 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 8,171 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 568,727 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 66,088 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Lc reported 7,807 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 31,978 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 9,775 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 179,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). 68,524 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horace Mann Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horace Mann Educators Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “North Texas insurance firm snapped up by Midwestern company – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 80,715 shares to 89,315 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares to 52,943 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,218 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.