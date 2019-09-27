Philip Morris International (PM) Position Held by Capital International Sarl; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Cut Stake by $504,000

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 19,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $248.18. About 517,326 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 38,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 79,330 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 41,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 3.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 18.74 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,010 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 47,416 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 327,202 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested in 1.65% or 43,779 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisory Net Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 15,144 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 67,700 shares. Chem Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,792 shares. Coho Prns has 6,356 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 1,978 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp holds 0.61% or 17,895 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,247 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 62,734 shares.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 132,125 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,923 shares to 184,325 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,615 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,490 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 2,465 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.78 million shares. 16,290 were accumulated by Homrich & Berg. Bar Harbor has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mai Capital Mngmt reported 21,042 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 22,898 shares. 5,529 were accumulated by Field And Main State Bank. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,425 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.16% stake. Jones Lllp owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 55,224 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,656 shares. Twin Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 66,767 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 322,748 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il accumulated 125,372 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.