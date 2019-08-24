Philip Morris International (PM) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Position; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Baupost Group Has Lifted Its Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1317.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 351,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 378,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9,300 shares to 759,730 shares, valued at $41.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 64,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,200 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

