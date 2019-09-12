Philip Morris International (PM) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased Holding by $319,800 as Stock Price Declined; Perritt Capital Management Increases Stake in Gencor Inds Com (GENC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (GENC) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 24,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 74,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gencor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 583 shares traded. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 14.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GENC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gencor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GENC); 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q Rev $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – GENCOR INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q EPS 26c

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 3.36 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson holds 66,717 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 4,416 are held by Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acg Wealth reported 9,946 shares. Moreover, Lau Associates has 0.56% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmb Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,438 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Choate Inv Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 34,881 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,334 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,791 shares. Smith Salley And Associates has 15,941 shares. 5,593 were reported by Grimes. 37,041 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.41% or 221,975 shares. Guardian holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 925,498 shares.

