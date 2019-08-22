Philip Morris International (PM) Holder Capital International LTD Has Cut Its Position by $834,856; As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Value Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Its Holding by $2.95 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 2113.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 113,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 119,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 5,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 695,349 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,365 shares to 13,468 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

