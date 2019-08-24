Philip Morris International (PM) Holder Capital International Investors Cut Its Position by $240.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Increased by Brown Advisory Securities Llc

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 2.73M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 34.27 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 billion, down from 37.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 640,046 shares to 35.74 million shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 901,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Atwood & Palmer Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 404,801 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.30 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,962 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,574 were accumulated by Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Company. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sfmg reported 4,607 shares. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsrs Llc has 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 82,662 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cls Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,396 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communications reported 129,741 shares. Selz Capital Lc stated it has 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier holds 580,093 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Limited invested 3.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 124,259 shares. M invested 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 25,208 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Milestone Group Inc owns 10,639 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 201,134 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Co owns 9,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,979 were reported by Hourglass Cap Limited Com. Drexel Morgan And has invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fil Ltd stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 13,445 shares to 10,164 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.