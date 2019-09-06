Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Both Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) are Cigarettes companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International Inc. 83 3.86 N/A 5.04 16.58 Vector Group Ltd. 11 1.22 N/A 0.40 28.73

Table 1 demonstrates Philip Morris International Inc. and Vector Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vector Group Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Philip Morris International Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Philip Morris International Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Philip Morris International Inc. and Vector Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International Inc. 0.00% -65.7% 20% Vector Group Ltd. 0.00% -10.5% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Philip Morris International Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Philip Morris International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd. has 2.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vector Group Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Philip Morris International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International Inc. and Vector Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vector Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Philip Morris International Inc.’s upside potential is 32.11% at a $96.4 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.3% of Vector Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Vector Group Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Philip Morris International Inc. -1.66% 7.22% -2.53% 12.26% -3.47% 25.24% Vector Group Ltd. 18.1% 20.19% 20.56% 8.76% -33.26% 18.71%

For the past year Philip Morris International Inc. has stronger performance than Vector Group Ltd.

Summary

Philip Morris International Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Vector Group Ltd.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to candy and tobacco distributors, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.