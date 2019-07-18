Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Reaches $86.17 After 9.00% Up Move; Dodge & Cox Has Raised Grupo Televisa Sab (TV) Holding By $39.52 Million

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.31% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 2.53M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips FurtherThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $134.06 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $93.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PM worth $12.07B more.

Dodge & Cox increased Grupo Televisa Sab (TV) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 3.59M shares as Grupo Televisa Sab (TV)’s stock declined 23.64%. The Dodge & Cox holds 58.53 million shares with $647.40 million value, up from 54.94M last quarter. Grupo Televisa Sab now has $5.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 138,121 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. On Monday, April 29 Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar On Back Foot As Equities Slide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.89 million shares or 2.61% of the stock. Alley holds 1.9% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 73,115 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ajo L P has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,487 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.34% or 65,985 shares. Frontier Inv holds 0.03% or 4,671 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,902 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc owns 66,590 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc owns 84,030 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rockland Tru reported 0.23% stake. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cincinnati Insur, Ohio-based fund reported 242,435 shares. Strategic Advsrs holds 4,661 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $134.06 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 17.42 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $92.80’s average target is 7.69% above currents $86.17 stock price. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital.

Among 4 analysts covering Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grupo Televisa had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

Dodge & Cox decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,700 shares to 43,310 valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 17.21M shares and now owns 107.59M shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.