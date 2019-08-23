Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Reaches $82.87 After 7.00% Up Move; Frequency Electronics Has 3.75 Sentiment

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.87. About 330,757 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $128.93B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $88.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PM worth $9.03 billion more.

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 4 decreased and sold stock positions in Frequency Electronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $97.67 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. for 311,076 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 192,500 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 844,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 21,200 shares.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $128.93 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.12 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 16.33% above currents $82.87 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating.