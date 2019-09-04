Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Reaches $71.81 After 4.00% Down Move; City Office REIT (CIO)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 1.33M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $111.73 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $68.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PM worth $4.47 billion less.

City Office REIT (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 64 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 41 trimmed and sold stakes in City Office REIT. The investment managers in our database now possess: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding City Office REIT in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $536.23 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 78,672 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $111.73 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.3 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.24% above currents $71.81 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Bank of America maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.