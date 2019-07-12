Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a company in the Cigarettes industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Philip Morris International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.55% of all Cigarettes’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.02% of all Cigarettes companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Philip Morris International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International Inc. 0.00% -64.00% 19.50% Industry Average 18.48% 26.70% 10.53%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Philip Morris International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International Inc. N/A 81 17.18 Industry Average 3.13B 16.96B 16.92

Philip Morris International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.25 2.84

$94.4 is the consensus target price of Philip Morris International Inc., with a potential upside of 15.63%. The rivals have a potential upside of 62.27%. Philip Morris International Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Philip Morris International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Philip Morris International Inc. 1.83% -0.99% 4.97% -4.31% 5.54% 27.83% Industry Average 1.24% 0.00% 5.17% 18.47% 2.83% 26.23%

For the past year Philip Morris International Inc. has stronger performance than Philip Morris International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Philip Morris International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Philip Morris International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.95 and has 1.40 Quick Ratio. Philip Morris International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Philip Morris International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Philip Morris International Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Philip Morris International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.80 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Philip Morris International Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.