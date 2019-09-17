Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Insmed (INSM) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $43 highest and $3000 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 91.40% above currents $19.07 stock price. Insmed had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.86% from last quarter’s $1.44 EPS. PM’s profit would be $2.13B giving it 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Philip Morris International Inc.’s analysts see -6.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 9.05 million shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.03% or 2,838 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 928,022 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 599 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 3,052 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 207,678 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested in 53,800 shares. Massachusetts Financial Commerce Ma holds 0.68% or 21.38 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 55,290 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Griffin Asset holds 25,737 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com reported 43,805 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.12% or 27,237 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc invested in 303,030 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $112.95 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 32.78% above currents $72.6 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, May 17. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9400 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NY to ban sale of flavored e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insider Bets Paying Off At INSM As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.