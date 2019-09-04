Philip Morris International In (PM) Shares Declined While Windward Capital Management Company Has Increased Its Position; Constellation Brands Class A (STZ) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $3.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 3.88 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (STZ) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 19,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 108,453 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, up from 89,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $211.04. About 606,207 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 6,204 shares. 7,436 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc owns 2,010 shares. has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.55% or 41,750 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tobam reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 13,573 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ohio-based Mai Cap Management has invested 0.34% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 200,289 were reported by Fifth Third Bank. Dupont owns 113,675 shares. Toth Advisory holds 1,476 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2.10M were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Ltd. Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 88,039 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares to 52,644 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,317 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 3,467 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 4,575 are owned by Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 9,550 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Alethea Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.41 million shares. Professional Advisory Service invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rbo & Lc has invested 3.99% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2.98M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Vestor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Horrell holds 0% or 30 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,183 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,576 shares. Srb invested in 0.07% or 8,363 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Co owns 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,767 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.