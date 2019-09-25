Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Windward Capital Management Company Cut Its Stake; As Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stock Declined, Greenlight Capital Upped Its Position by $4.89 Million

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 8,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 116,988 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19 million, down from 125,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 17.55 million shares traded or 163.36% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 212,258 shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner accumulated 85,657 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Naples Advisors Lc reported 10,440 shares. Sarl holds 79,330 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Jnba has 125 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors invested 0.85% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Country Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 173,554 shares. 902,773 were reported by London Of Virginia. Voya Ltd Com reported 5.17M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 314,280 shares in its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.2% or 14,114 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,051 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 10,777 shares.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 251,900 shares to 868,100 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 680,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48M shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).