Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding by $2.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 11,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 21,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Tobacco Takes a Big Hit (MO) (PM) (BTI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Philip Morris International Stock Tumbled 37% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares to 747,326 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And reported 4,500 shares. Sol Cap Management invested in 5,594 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Epoch Inv Ptnrs invested in 2.13M shares. Assetmark has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 386,229 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 7,296 shares. Convergence Invest Lc reported 2,909 shares stake. Barton Investment Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 11,559 shares stake. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 53,829 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested in 37,034 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 2,433 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 501,465 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 3,387 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,448 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 7,406 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 180,074 shares to 48,317 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,724 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Management Limited Liability owns 101 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,958 shares. 765 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Com. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hilton Cap Management Llc reported 40 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,797 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 2,782 shares. 896 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 7,785 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duncker Streett stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability reported 84,033 shares.