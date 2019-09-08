Philip Morris International In (PM) Position Maintained by Windward Capital Management Company; As Fireeye Com (FEYE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 3.60 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares to 50,649 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 2.25M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 63,154 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 230 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 36,029 shares. Moreover, Perkins Cap has 0.15% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13,800 shares. 25,402 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 589,689 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0.19% or 1.04 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 36,769 shares or 0% of the stock. 191,539 were reported by Oppenheimer & Communication. Raymond James & holds 124,854 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 867,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 53 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.42 million shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow stated it has 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12.75M shares. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 0.19% or 2,986 shares in its portfolio. 11,711 were accumulated by Forte Cap Limited Liability Co Adv. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,060 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Asset Strategies stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Florida-based Professional Advisory Serv has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6.00M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,023 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,904 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.08% stake. Caledonia Investments Plc owns 251,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 26,141 shares.