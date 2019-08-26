Philip Morris International In (PM) Holding Held by Windward Capital Management Company; Toth Financial Advisory Has Lowered Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $977,840 as Stock Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 127,038 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 151,738 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers State Bank holds 5,659 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Crestwood Gru Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.88 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 134,459 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 7,474 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,279 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6.55 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 463,462 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc owns 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,133 shares. Holderness Investments, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,164 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 2.78M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 28,415 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Com has 23,413 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc owns 7,401 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,541 shares to 20,318 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,357 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.