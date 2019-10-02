Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Has Cut Its Position by $669,006; Botty Investors Has Increased Its Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Valuation Rose

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 81,094 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 8,577 shares as the company's stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 116,988 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 125,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $120.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 414,479 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million. 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 930,224 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Naples Global Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. L And S Advisors holds 0.26% or 12,783 shares in its portfolio. 45,000 are held by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 22,036 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 10,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Alpine Woods Capital Investors reported 3,100 shares stake. 15,598 were reported by Amalgamated Bancshares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 100,577 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 3,117 are held by Qvt Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 598,657 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Management reported 1.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Naples Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 10,440 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 22,110 shares stake. First Republic Inv invested in 0.14% or 318,574 shares. Moreover, Contrarius Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.68% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regal Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. 6,150 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Lc. Family holds 0.1% or 3,376 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.12% or 13,980 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hanson Mcclain owns 3,187 shares. Wedgewood Pa owns 19,915 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,230 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 8.73M shares.

