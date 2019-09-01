Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Has Boosted Holding; Unit (UNT) Stake Held by Marshall Wace Llp

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2494.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 476,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The hedge fund held 496,096 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 19,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 1.01M shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – FOURTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND CERTAIN LENDERS ON SEPT 13, 2011; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corp Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 12.75M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.37 million shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associate reported 2,925 shares. Condor has 19,055 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,910 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fernwood Investment Management Limited Co holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,356 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Com owns 36,925 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davenport & Limited Liability Com holds 806,664 shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sterling Investment Mngmt Inc reported 14,767 shares. Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 10,774 shares to 10,336 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 64,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,397 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertis (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 38,100 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 43,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 49,878 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 28,911 shares. 4,040 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 310,750 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Limited Liability invested in 52,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Mutual Of America Ltd stated it has 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Natixis LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 21,851 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 205 shares.

