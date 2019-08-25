Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $418,792 as Shares Declined; Berkshire Asset Management Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 14,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 300,513 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, up from 286,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 18,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,258 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Mngmt has 6,997 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.28% or 895,306 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 223,487 shares. Canal Ins holds 105,000 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Aspen Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 54,633 shares. Bokf Na reported 1.94M shares. Evercore Wealth Management accumulated 219,393 shares. 2.92M are owned by Korea Invest. Hamel Assoc has invested 2.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 138,303 are owned by Hikari Pwr. Addison has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bb&T Ltd has 826,235 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,066 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 870 shares to 24,912 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 81,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.