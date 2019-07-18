Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Nike B (NKE) Share Value Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $610,092

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 3.82M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.12% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 12.14M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 103,063 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 13,643 were accumulated by Boston Advsr. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Midas Management Corporation owns 1.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29,000 shares. Private Tru Company Na holds 0.73% or 39,704 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated owns 31,193 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 439,816 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,900 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management owns 3,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 482,686 were reported by Sei Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mengis Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.3% or 26,410 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 463,462 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.26% or 21,425 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares to 747,326 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

