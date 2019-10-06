Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Stake by $2.05 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 306,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.32 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731.72 million, down from 9.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.41 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 213% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 14,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria updates guidance after Philip Morris development – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Anticipates Armageddon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Back To Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 32,852 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck holds 0.3% or 790,477 shares. Rbf Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategic Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.14% or 13,727 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability reported 3,000 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank owns 5.33 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Navellier & Assoc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 6.58 million shares or 4.41% of the stock. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,390 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,697 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 15,000 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,972 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 598,657 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 13,854 shares to 36,331 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 31,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,011 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).