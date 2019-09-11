Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Its Stake by $49.13 Million; Vestor Capital Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $925,858

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 558,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 12.75M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 13.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 7.02 million shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.13M shares to 7.83M shares, valued at $151.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 2.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company owns 38,294 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 10,489 shares. Town & Country Financial Bank & Communication Dba First Bankers Communication reported 1.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 8,875 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hartford Mgmt Inc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chemical Bancorporation owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,770 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa reported 0.16% stake. Canandaigua Bankshares holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,993 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Llc reported 40,912 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 2.98 million shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fdx Advsr invested in 0.31% or 86,590 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.63% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,452 shares to 268,461 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

