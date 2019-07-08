Philip Morris International I (PM) Holding Increased by Markston International Llc; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Rose, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 260,820 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,221 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 2.52M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $195.54M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 113,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,008 shares to 57,139 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Company by 1,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,274 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).