Philip Morris International I (PM) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Position by $401,720 as Market Value Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder National Pension Service Has Lifted Position by $2.74 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 9,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 249,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $12.99 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 1.70M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,401 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 11,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 3.03M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 15.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

