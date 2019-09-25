Philip Morris In (PM) Position Upped by Viking Fund Management Llc; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris In (PM) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.86 million shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 13,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 169,169 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 155,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 2.37M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex +7.8% on beats, upside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 12,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baxter to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10,073 shares to 301,854 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 10,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,819 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

