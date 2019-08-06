Philip Cline the director of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI), Bought 3,000 Shares; Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holding

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stake by 400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc acquired 40,000 shares as Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 50,000 shares with $8.98M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Nvidia Corp. now has $92.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 7.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,077 shares stake. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.15% stake. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,407 shares. Roosevelt Investment invested in 7,399 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company stated it has 4,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parus (Uk) Limited accumulated 25,422 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Burns J W & New York, New York-based fund reported 2,130 shares. Boston Advsr Llc reported 4,422 shares. Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Limited Co accumulated 6,892 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.04% or 138 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,756 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 132,812 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc has 2,056 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability reported 72,772 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 81,198 shares stake.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank on Friday, April 12 to “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Susquehanna. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 11 by Bernstein.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Intel Crack NVIDIA and AMD’s Duopoly in Gaming GPUs? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shield TV Won’t Move Nvidia Stock Today, but Its Potential Is for Real – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 2.46% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 37,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 69,519 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 1,752 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Limited Com has 300,272 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 58,174 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 15,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 5,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co owns 490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 2,925 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 28,441 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 605,162 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 21,950 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 2,023 shares.

Company insider, Philip Cline, director of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc obtained a total of 3,000 shares of the corporation, based on an average weighted cost of $15.0 for each one share. The date was 06-08-2019 when Philip completed the purchase, and it was made public in a document with the SEC, readily available on this website. Today, Philip Cline owns 170,000 shares which make up about 1.16% of the company’s market cap.

More notable recent Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) to Purchase The First National Bank of Jackson – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 7,290 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston