Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $996,968; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Lowered Stake by $3.52 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721.38 million, down from 36,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 2.68 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 13,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 126,091 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 112,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 44,294 shares to 521,980 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,634 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Valley National Advisers has 6,651 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,218 shares. Hanson Doremus Management stated it has 250 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 0.85% stake. First Finance Corp In holds 870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,508 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cincinnati has 957,500 shares. 32,060 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough. Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 34,743 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hyman Charles D accumulated 7,902 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 99,207 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 174 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $681.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavor & Fragrances by 338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Msci Norway Etf (NORW).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments to return more cash to shareholders with 17% dividend increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.