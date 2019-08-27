Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose, Fred Alger Management Upped Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 10,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 364,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.94M, up from 353,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 10.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 356,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.40M, up from 339,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $251. About 256,549 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1.97M shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability has 75,360 shares. Phocas Fin has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Georgia-based Benedict Finance Advsr has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated holds 1.83% or 86,956 shares. Maryland Mngmt reported 4.34% stake. Motco holds 104,079 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt accumulated 122,072 shares. Weik Capital Management owns 97,794 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 2.11% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Centurylink invested in 3.72% or 77,271 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 41,971 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Joho Cap Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 408,000 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 99,500 shares. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 30,047 shares or 3.03% of the stock.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,788 shares to 15,889 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 116,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,651 shares, and cut its stake in Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 439,961 shares to 7,372 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,007 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN).