Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Its Ppl (PPL) Holding by $1.79 Million; Market Value Declined; As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position by $15.13 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 57,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 59,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 3.91 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 191,596 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 391,810 shares to 9.86 million shares, valued at $241.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 122,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 321,336 were accumulated by Miller Howard Invests Inc. Guggenheim stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Walnut Private Equity Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,675 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,050 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc reported 4,800 shares stake. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Co reported 6,943 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 16,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Westwood Gp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 782,831 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 16,215 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 637,445 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,987 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 9,418 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Haney Mark bought $68,641 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 1,392 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 11,000 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma invested in 1.81 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Davenport Com Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc owns 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 37,409 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). American Century Cos holds 0.02% or 608,421 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 38,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 807,578 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.67M shares. 363,000 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Com. Amer Natl Registered Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 11,607 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Company has 30,826 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.17% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4.33M shares. 25,171 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd. Denali Advsrs Lc stated it has 423,196 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 61,001 shares to 233,693 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 53,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,325 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).