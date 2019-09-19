Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Its Kohls (KSS) Holding by $3.00 Million; Valuation Declined; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position Raised by Psagot Investment House Ltd

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 442.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 3,970 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Kohls (KSS) by 57.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 63,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 174,360 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 110,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 89,290 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 3,958 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 0.23% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 191,675 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 317,367 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 5,361 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 842 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 2,700 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 3,304 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,335 shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 100,281 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 32,567 shares stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 24,015 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 24,572 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset(Fds) (NYSE:FDS) by 1,580 shares to 16,325 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant(Ctsh) (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 28,143 shares. Smithfield Trust has 50 shares. Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 4,285 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 86,695 are held by Franklin Resource. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.23% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.37M shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 25,890 shares. 6.30M are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 666,003 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). King Luther Capital Mngmt has 6,226 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 238,904 shares. 2,863 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

