Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Its Stake in Cbs (CBS) by $773,338 as Share Price Rose; Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Its Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Position by $154.42 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.21 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 16,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 371,733 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, up from 355,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.21M shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS CEO LESLIE MOONVES FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $69.3 MLN VS $69.6 MLN IN FY 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67M for 24.14 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Five9 Inc: FIVN Stock Hits 2019 Forecast on Record Q2 Results, Still Has Upside – Profit Confidential” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTXS Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Ltd Liability holds 0.95% or 32,431 shares. Hudson Valley Incorporated Adv accumulated 0.26% or 10,895 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 186,555 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 99,401 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 72 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 58,271 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 131,497 are owned by Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,695 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 315,992 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Shell Asset owns 37,328 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 13,879 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 3,355 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.46M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 109,804 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Quantres Asset has 0.23% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp owns 264,392 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Letko Brosseau And accumulated 1.78M shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sequent Asset stated it has 4,280 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 11,584 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. 387,102 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc has 0.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 217 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.34% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Somerset invested 0.54% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 116,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,651 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Update: The CW, ABC execs add to uncertainty of future filming in Georgia if â€˜heartbeatâ€™ law passes – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Waiting To See Whether ViacomCBS Will Do Better Than Viacom And CBS – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.