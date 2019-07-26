Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Declined; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Its Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 22,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,865 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 53,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 1.44M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 8.71M shares traded or 68.93% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 54,718 shares to 488,947 shares, valued at $39.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 161,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,790 shares, and cut its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).