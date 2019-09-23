Philadelphia Trust Company Raised By $7.83 Million Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake; Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (PNTR) Sellers Increased By 75% Their Shorts

Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNTR) had an increase of 75% in short interest. PNTR’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 2,000 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s short sellers to cover PNTR’s short positions. The SI to Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.07%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 785 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 496.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 56,363 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 67,704 shares with $9.45M value, up from 11,341 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $238.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 2.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management services and products for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.30 million. It operates in three divisions: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). It has a 25.06 P/E ratio. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and makes MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 82,148 shares to 7,444 valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) stake by 32,589 shares and now owns 175,070 shares. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Lc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 107,509 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability owns 125,773 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Filament Limited Liability Com holds 4,701 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd reported 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Capital Retail Bank Tx has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whitnell And Company holds 35,184 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,899 shares. Covington Investment Advisors has 35,234 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,033 shares. South Texas Money reported 32,537 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Comm holds 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 53,458 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Texas-based Mngmt Professionals Inc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hamilton Point Ltd invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Finance Services Inc holds 3.74% or 77,175 shares.

