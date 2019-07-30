Philadelphia Trust Company Position in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted as Share Price Rose; As Rayonier (RYN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Private Ocean Decreased Its Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 19,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 66,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.85M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 650,211 shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). St Germain D J invested in 623,883 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 56,492 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 7,007 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 347,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Numerixs Inv Techs reported 828 shares. Regions invested in 16 shares. 76,926 are held by Montgomery Mgmt. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 12,397 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 14,025 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 76,864 shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 60.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.2% or 92,419 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,760 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited Co reported 3,691 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 2.21 million shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 110,874 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited owns 343,620 shares. Guyasuta Inc accumulated 12,265 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,001 shares. Moreover, M Kraus & has 4.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Co has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 905,315 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 57.23 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roberts Glore & Company Il holds 9,197 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp. (NYSE:FNB) by 36,568 shares to 34,585 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,968 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).