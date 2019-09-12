Philadelphia Trust Company Position in Altra Holdings (AIMC) Lowered by $831,250 as Valuation Declined; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose, Chilton Capital Management Decreased Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Altra Holdings Inc (AIMC) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 23,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 74,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Altra Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 269,308 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 7,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 161,555 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.06M, down from 169,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc reported 150 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.87% or 376,070 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 876,105 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 510,247 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,546 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,682 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.11% stake. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). American reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Korea Invest has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 1 shares. C Group Incorporated Holdings A S stated it has 13,801 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,398 shares to 132,652 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 109,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 40,260 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 1.11M shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 31,594 shares. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Com reported 0.87% stake. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0% or 5,639 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Stifel Fincl accumulated 0% or 12,959 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 84 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 342,729 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 1 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 18,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 827,975 shares. Van Den Berg Management I has 349,797 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 36,705 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 427,646 shares.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Completes Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 132,400 shares to 412,133 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Gabelli Equity Tr Inc (GAB).