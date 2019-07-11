Philadelphia Trust Company Maintains Holding in Merck & Co (MRK); Bahl & Gaynor Holding in Watsco (WSO) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 126.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 30,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 23,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.13. About 4.02M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 15,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03M, up from 116,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.69. About 32,580 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 850 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 35,333 shares. Montgomery Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 38,957 shares. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rowland & Communications Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 14,153 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Greylin Mangement Inc has invested 1.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 465,128 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Swiss Bancorporation reported 9.41M shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 336,248 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 10,225 shares to 316,743 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,739 shares to 5,823 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,628 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 266,970 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,237 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 206,121 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 6,500 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.43% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 5,662 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 55,640 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,962 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cutter & Brokerage has 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northstar Inv Ltd reported 43,045 shares. First Mercantile Company invested in 0.06% or 1,786 shares. 1,766 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc.