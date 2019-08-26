Philadelphia Trust Company Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $4.65 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Raised by $439,293 Its Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 87,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 332,692 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, up from 245,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 2.02M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 1,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 1,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $359.09. About 3.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aetna Better Health of Florida wins Florida Health Kids contract – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 24,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,531 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume accumulated 2.6% or 92,015 shares. South Dakota Council reported 254,377 shares. American Tx stated it has 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brave Asset Mngmt reported 3,904 shares stake. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 13,830 were reported by Proffitt And Goodson. Quantitative Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reilly Finance Advsr Lc has invested 1.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miles Cap Inc stated it has 7,519 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny stated it has 2.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Adage Prns Grp Lc holds 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.62 million shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd owns 5,169 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 4.24 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 invested in 2,680 shares. Money Management Ltd Company accumulated 571 shares. 1,629 are held by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Monetta stated it has 7,000 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 6,420 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,378 shares. Finance Consulate Incorporated has 902 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 0.17% or 24,591 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd accumulated 720 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,874 shares. The California-based State Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 874 are held by Boltwood Cap. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 7,515 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 551 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,101 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.